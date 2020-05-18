Cop in Breonna Taylor shooting was ‘dirty,’ had ‘vendetta,’ lawsuit says

Kendrick Wilson alleges that Officer Brett Hankison targeted him for two years and planted drugs on him twice before arrests

A federal lawsuit filed by a man named Kendrick Wilson alleges that Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting, is a crooked cop.

He tells the courts that not only did Hankison maliciously target him but arrested him multiple times. The details listed in the suit are explosive, including allegations that the narcotics detective planted drugs on Wilson two separate times.



Filed in October 2019, Wilson says that somehow he attracted the “unwanted and undeserved attention” of Hankison and for a period over two years, the officer arrested him three different times.

According to a report in the Louisville Courier-Journal, the first arrest was in 2016 outside of a bar where Hankison sometimes worked as a security guard when off-duty. Wilson was charged with assault, but the charges were later dropped.

The second arrest was in June 2018. Wilson alleges that Hankison planted a small bag of cocaine on him. Citing body camera footage, the lawsuit reports that Hankison actually found the bag “on the sidewalk several feet away from where the altercation took place.”

In October of 2018, Hankison arrested Wilson again.

This time, the officer claimed that he located a “large bag of powder cocaine” that weighed “an excess of 5 grams” on Wilson. The charges were dropped two months later.

According to the suit, in October 2019, LMPD officers executed a warrant at Wilson’s home and barbershop, kicking in the door of his home and pointing guns at his girlfriend before handcuffing her during the search.

Police seized a legally-owned firearm, Wilson’s license, and cell phone.

Wilson believes that Hankison played “a role in the issuance of these warrants, which were carried out by narcotics officers.”

The article also notes that Wilson filed a report against Hankison with the internal affairs division of the Louisville Police Department.

Hankison was one of the three officers who executed a no-knock warrant on the home of Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Thinking they were being burglarized, Walker fired at the officers as they entered the couple’s bedroom. Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove fired more than 20 rounds into the room striking Taylor eight times and killing her.