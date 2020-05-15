Breonna Taylor police shooting gets special prosecutor

Governor brings in state's top lawyer to investigate the murder because many citizens believe that 'justice is not blind'

Daniel Cameron, the Attorney General for the State of Kentucky announced on Wednesday that his office will serve as the special prosecutor “in the matter involving the death of Breonna Taylor.“

Taylor was killed on March 13, when police executed a no-knock warrant at the home she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

The Office of the Attorney General has been asked to serve as special prosecutor in the matter involving the death of Breonna Taylor. At the conclusion of the investigation, the office will review the evidence and take appropriate action. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) May 13, 2020

In a lawsuit filed by Attorney Benjamin Crump on behalf of Taylor’s family, Louisville police forced their way into Taylor’s home, surprising the woman and her boyfriend who thought the officers were burglars.

Louisville Metro Police Department contends that the officers knocked on the door several times and “announced their presence as police who were there with a search warrant.” Lt. Ted Eidem went on to say that officers “were immediately met by gunfire,” after forcing their way into the residence.



The officers, since identified as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove fired more than 20 shots into the apartment.

Taylor was shot eight times and died. Walker was arrested, and charged with assault and attempted murder on a police officer.

In a statement, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear called the reports about Taylor’s death “troubling.” He said that Taylor’s family and the public-at-large “deserve the full facts regarding her death.” Beshear called for the Attorney General’s office to “carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind.”

Louisville mayor, Greg Fischer said in a statement earlier this week that, “As always, my priority is that the truth comes out, and for justice to follow the path of truth,” he added that while “police work can involve incredibly difficult situations. Additionally, residents have rights.”

Attorney Crump said at a press conference, “Breonna Taylor was sleeping while Black in the sanctity of our own home.” He added, “We cannot continue to allow them to unnecessarily and justifiably kill our Black women and escape any accountability.”