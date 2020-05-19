Bronx man’s mother shows him no mercy after arrest for quarantine violation in Hawaii

Marcia Peters says her son should have shown more responsibility

A Bronx native man has gone viral this month after he was arrested in Hawaii for disobeying quarantine mandate and received no sympathy from his mother who believes, he had no business going there in the first place.

According to a local Fox affiliate, Friday, Gov. David Ige’s office confirmed that Tarique Peters was arrested in O‘ahu, Hawaii, for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule.

Despite the global pandemic urging Americans to shelter at home, Monday, the 23-year-old arrived at O‘ahu and proceeded to post numerous pictures of himself on Instagram vacationing at Honolulu’s famed Waikiki Beach.

“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him – on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night,” the statement from governor’s office said.

A Black mama isn't going to have any sympathy for you when you get in trouble for doing something you know you ain't have no business doing. — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) May 18, 2020

Hotel employees also told agents they had seen Peters leave his room and the hotel on several occasions throughout the week. As a result, he is being held in lieu of $4,000 bail.

When the New York Post spoke with his mother, Marcia Peters, and his sister, who asked not to be named, they agreed with authorities that the young man had stepped out of line.

“He had no business going there. The rules are all over. I told him not to travel. I told him not to go. I told him to cancel all his vacation (plans) because he knows what’s going on in America and all over,” his mother chastised.

“Where am I going to get $4,000 from?” she then asked, adding that her son is a student at Mercy College. “I don’t know that he has $4,000. He ain’t rich like that. We gonna have to work something out.”

Marcia’s reaction soon went viral, with readers admitting that her response resembled exactly how their own mothers would have handled that behavior.

