Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith, ex Monyetta Shaw open up about getting along

'I think it's just better if you are the new person coming in to kind of be mature about it," says Smith.

Maintaining a relationship with a partner’s ex might seem outlandish, but for many blended families it is standard practice. For Crystal Smith, wife of singer/songwriter Ne-Yo, combing families was not an immediate connection.

She and his ex, Monyetta Shaw, recently opened up about the process they went through to become friends.

During a conversation with each other on Tuesday, the women shared details on the beginnings of their relationship. Both have two children with their common romantic partner. The ladies got on Instagram Live, answering questions from followers about marriage, parenting, and other related subjects.

Crystal Smith Refers To Monyetta Shaw As Her Baby Mama: You Are Always Going To Be In My Life pic.twitter.com/srdxWpor0Y — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 19, 2020

According to The Jasmine Brand, both Smith and Shaw agree they started off rocky, however as the new woman in the picture, Smith reached out to clear the air.

“She was still going through her emotions, and when I saw them two arguing to a point that I was not comfortable with them arguing with, a lot of people don’t know, I be riding for Mo, she knows,” remarked Smith. “I didn’t like a certain situation, and so I DM you [Mo] for the first time like ‘Aye, let’s just meet up, and let’s figure this out cuz I don’t like the energy, and I don’t want that to be associated with me and your children.'”

She continued, “I think it’s just better if you are the new person coming in to kind of be mature about it, and even if you see the other person has a resistance, be understanding to their feelings because guess what? It could happen to you.”

Recently, the married couple made headlines after Ne-Yo filed for divorce, however since COVID-19 has caused a global quarantine, the two have seemingly worked things out. She also shared during the social media vent session how she approaches their marital issues, especially in front of the children.

“One thing, I mean as the world knows, when me and my husband was going through it, one thing I never did was cry in front of my children, or talk about it in front of my children, so they didn’t know anything, it was like nothing ever happened,” Smith said, according to The Jasmine Brand.

She added, “I made that a point because how they feel about their mother and father’s relationship is very important. You just gotta, go in the closet and cry, get in the shower, do what you gotta do to get your stuff out, but don’t let your children see that, and that’s good parenting.”