Two men arrested after murder of Georgia sisters dropped from bridge

There’s been a break in the tragic story of the two sisters who were found dead under a Georgia bridge. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that two men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of Vernita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Campbell, 31 who were found with bags over their heads near Georgia’s Etowah River on May 13th.

Desmond Levonta Brown, 28, was arrested Monday on an obstruction charge but today, Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they had also arrested Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Neither of these charges would yet seem to connect to the double murder, but more charges are likely to be announced in the case, which authorities have been tight-lipped on about specific details.

“These arrests were the results of search warrants executed on apartments and vehicles based on leads that were developed and tips received from the GBI Tip Line,” the agency said when the announcement was made in a press release.

Two people have been arrested on obstruction, weapons, & theft charges in connection w/ Rome, GA double homicide. Anyone w/ info. is urged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). Full press release ⬇️:https://t.co/TY0ha3wpTs pic.twitter.com/b797FFq0zs — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 20, 2020

What is still unknown is how the women may have been tied to the men or if they knew them previously at all and what the motive might have been. Both natives of Rome, Georgia, a cursory glance of either woman’s social media pages doesn’t show anything more than normal young women going about their lives.

Police are also still looking for the late model Toyota Corolla belonging to Richardson. She and Campbell were last seen alive in the vehicle, which is believed may still be in the metro Atlanta area.

🚨 Have you seen a vehicle matching this description? It belongs to one of the victims in the double homicide in Rome, GA on Wednesday and is missing. (Vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle.) https://t.co/BcVnLudzu0 — Natalie L. Ammons (@NAmmonsGBIPIO) May 15, 2020

Richardson, who her family says wanted to be a photographer, was scheduled to graduate Rome’s Armuchee High School school this Saturday.

