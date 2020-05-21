Lushux shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, apparently bloodied from a beating he says he received as a result of the rapper's post.

Over the past few months, a street artist known as Lushux has been blessing random walls with murals that mashup 50 Cent with other prominent celebrities. His work has blended Fiddy’s features with other famous faces like Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and Post Malone, among others.

50 Cent has made no secret that he’s not a fan of the hilarious works of art, and on Wednesday, he took to social media to react to the latest piece, a mashup of his face with Mike Tyson’s above the words “50 Thent.”

“This guy need a ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit. #STARZ #BMF,” he posted along with a snapshot of the mural.

Not long after, Lushux shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, apparently bloodied from a beating he says he received as a result of Fiddy’s post.

“50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit.

I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance,” he posted on Tuesday.

“I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It’s tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren’t sociopathic pieces of shit.”

It wasn’t long before 50 Cent responded, insisting he had nothing to do with the attack.

“The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me i didn’t do that,” he wrote.

Lushux responded by making it clear he doesn’t blame Fiddy for the beating.

“Just to clarify i dont blame mr cent for getting jumped, I blame violent video games. We gotta ban that shit already. 🚫 #lecheminduroi#bransoncognac, he wrote.

