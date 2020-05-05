50 Cent threatens ‘to find’ Australian artist who keeps putting his face on insulting murals

The enigmatic artist has painted massive street art murals depicting 50 dressed up as fellow celebs like Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and Post Malone.

50 Cent may be one of the world’s most infamous celebrity trolls, but after an Australian artist repeatedly gave him a taste of his own medicine, the rapper turned television mogul has had enough and wants it to stop.

According to reports, for the last two weeks, Melbourne-based graffiti artist Lushsux has been producing giant paintings of 50 almost every day as part of his project, “50 Month.”

The enigmatic artist often referred to as the “Australia’s Banksy,” has painted massive street art murals depicting 50 – real name Curtis Jackson – dressed up as fellow celebs like Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and Post Malone.

While fans have found the controversial mash-ups amusing, Jackson called foul after he recently unveiled a new painting on Monday of 50 Cent dressed up as Vice President Mike Pence. It soon followed by another one of him as Tekashi 6ix 9ine.

“Here is the face I imagine fiddy makes each morning when he sees I’ve done another wall,” the artist teased on Instagram.

Tuesday, 50 Cent reacted to the artworks by threatening to hunt down the artist down in Australia, writing, “I’m sick of this s**t, he think I can’t find his ass in Australia. I’m a have a knot put right on his f***ing head.”

The rapper has become increasingly annoyed as each painting has been revealed over the past week and taken to social media to vent about his displeasure. His personal frustrations aside, he’s also at times begrudgingly given Lushsux credit for his talent and commitment to the campaign.

“Look at this s**t head. Talented nut case,” he eventually conceded about the mural of him as Mike Pence.

