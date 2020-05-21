Drake calls Kylie Jenner his ‘side piece’ in song following dating rumors

The Toronto says the song in question was live-streamed accidentally.

Instagram Live is where Drake typically shares music, new, old, and unreleased. On Wednesday night, the superstar rapper took to the social media platform to drop a few songs, some of which may never receive an official release.

The self-proclaimed “6-God” shared an unreleased track that may sound familiar to some fans. The collaborative effort with his frequent rap partner, Future, that name-drops quite a few of Hollywood’s favorite girls went live on the digital airwaves.

In the original Snapchat snippet of the song, which was released in March 2018, Future was the voice rattling off Kylie Jenner‘s name. Now, on Drake’s new teaser, he’s the one inserting her presence to get the bar off. The song raps, “Yeah I’m a hater to society. Real shit, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece. Yeah, I got 20 motherfuc*in’ Kylies.”

The same song also flexes, “I got 20 damn Kendalls, young slim baddies and they’re in Vogue, yeah, I got 20 f*cking Gigis,” in reference to Kylie’s equally famous supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, and another cover girl, Gigi Hadid. Footage from the Instagram Live broadcast was saved and is making rounds on social media.

For the “Hotline Bling” rapper himself, he has since taken to Instagram Stories to explain the song was not supposed to be played. According to Drizzy, the song from three years back was trashed, shortly after recording, out of respect for his hip-hop peers.

The Toronto-bred artist is a frequent musical partner of, and friends with Travis Scott, Kylie’s current romantic interest and father of her child.