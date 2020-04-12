Saturday Night Live spoofs Drake’s new ‘Toosie Slide’ in return to TV

SNL's Pete Davidson mimicked Drake's latest music video touring the rappers Toronto mansion with a rendition from the comedian mother's basement

When you’re as successful and popular as Drake, you are ripe for parody.

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson proved that even the coronavirus won’t stop the rapper-cum-singer from being the butt of jokes. The long-running live sketch comedy show returned to NBC on Saturday night after more than a month of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the outbreak halting television and film productions nationwide, cast members performed from inside their house. This included Davidson’s musical parody video: “Drake.”

In the sketch, Davidson performed a song that poked fun at the Grammy award-winning artist’s emo style of mixing rap and vocals with lyrics like “This is a Drake song/I miss my ex; this is a Drake song/Number one on the Billboard,” and “I’m a tough guy, but hey/my heart take bruises too.”

The dreamy, purple-haze treatment draws inspiration from the Toronto-native’s latest music video and single “Toosie Slide.” In the original, Drake can be seen dancing and rhyming while showing off his massive mansion late at night.

Davidson’s parody, by contrast, features him in his “mom’s basement.”

Davidson paraded around his apartment in a skull cap and bubble coat as super-imposed images of Drake came in and out of frame.

This was undoubtedly a take on Drake’s similar attire in “Toosie Slide.” The rapper was also wearing face masks and black gloves, a thinly veiled reference to COVID-19, which Davidson also implied was the reason for being in his “mom’s basement.”

The episode of SNL was hosted by Tom Hanks, marking his 10th time in the role. The two-time Oscar winner was an appropriate choice as he was among the very first celebrities to publicly disclose testing positive for coronavirus last month, along with wife Rita Wilson.

Drake’s mansion was recently featured in Architectural Digest.