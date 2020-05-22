Loni Love dishes details on new book and coping with COVID-19 crisis

'I Tried To Change So You Don't Have To: True Life Lessons' is due out on June 23 and explores all of the embarrassing mistakes, terrifying challenges, and unexpected breakthroughs in one's journey.

Loni Love is known for keepin’ it real on The Real and she’s not letting the COVID-19 crisis stop her.

theGrio caught up with the multi-talented star via IG Live to find out how she’s handling the coronavirus crisis and what fans can expect from her upcoming book, “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To: True Life Lessons.”

READ MORE: Quarantine and chill with these books during pandemic

The book is due out on June 23 and explores all of the embarrassing mistakes, terrifying challenges, and unexpected breakthroughs that taught her how by committing to our own path, we can take control of our destiny. This book is deeply personal yet interwoven with her trademark humor.

During the IG Live chat, Love shared her thoughts about how frustrated she is with people refusing to wear masks despite the ongoing pandemic ravaging our communities.

“There’s still a contagious disease,” she says. “People don’t understand.”

We also heard all about her upcoming episode of OWN’s Girlfriends Check In, the series that shows us how celebrity friend circles are supporting each other through the madness.

READ MORE: Loni Love says rough upbringing in Detroit taught her how to survive

Here’s the description:

Good girlfriends can get you through anything in life – especially during the quarantine. With the help of a little tech and a lot of sisterhood, each week different female celebrity friends will hold a virtual chat room “check in” — spilling the tea about their relationships, their families, sharing new recipes, and reminding us that we are truly all in this together. The six-episode series is produced by Critical Content.

READ MORE: OWN’s ‘Girlfriends Check In’ sees celebrity women chat through quarantine

In this week’s episode, Love will catch up with a few of her famous friends: Tami Roman, B. Simone, and Robbi Rogers. The ladies are sure to deliver big laughs when they show off their sexiest quarantining outfits.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Girlfriends Check In airs Saturdays at 10/9c on OWN.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!