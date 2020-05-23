Cynthia and Dennis Perkins face 150 felony counts for sexual battery, rape and child pornography among other claims

A Louisiana teacher and her law enforcement husband have four separate lawsuits against them for allegedly providing tainted treats to middle school students.

Cynthia Perkins, 35, and Dennis Perkins, 44, are accused of serving baked goods containing bodily fluids to students at Westside Junior High School in Livingston Parish east of Baton Rouge city. The two are in jail on several charges stemming from sexual abuse, according to The Daily Mail.

Both were slapped with a civil complaint in May, claiming that Cynthia Perkins served students cupcakes that were cooked with the semen of her husband, a former sheriff’s deputy, in 2018 and 2019. The complaint also stated that Cynthia Perkins showed sexually explicit photos to a female student and took inappropriate photos with said student.

READ MORE: Rapper Dave East taken into custody by NYPD hours before friend’s funeral

This is the fourth such civil suit filed against the couple since November 2019. The complaining parties cited that students and parents are suffering from depression and mental stress since the incident.

The Perkinses are being held without bail after being arrested for a photograph of the two posing in nude with a minor. The arrest came in October of 2019 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

Dennis Perkins is facing 78 felony counts. Cynthia Perkins faces 72 felony counts. The charges include sexual battery, rape, attempted rape, producing child pornography, obscenity and video voyeurism.

READ MORE: Texas grandmother, 90, shields grandson as police point guns at him

Dennis Perkins, who was head of SWAT at the time of his arrest, was fired by the sheriff’s office. Cynthia resigned as a teacher from Westside Junior High School on the day of her arrest.

A date for their trial has yet to be set.