Rapper Dave East taken into custody by NYPD hours before friend’s funeral

The Harlem rapper was detained over a traffic violation when he got into a confrontation with police

In the wee hours of Friday morning, the rapper known as Dave East was hauled off by the New York Police Department near the Queensbridge Houses in the Astoria section of Queens.

According to a local Fox affiliate, at approximately 1 a.m. the rapper’s vehicle was initially pulled over after the driver failed to signal to make a turn. But then state officers report they smelled “a strong odor of marijuana and took a passenger out of the vehicle.”

That’s when a passenger identified as East – birth name David Brewster – was accused of becoming aggressive and being “non-complaint with officers.”

When he was taken to the 114th precinct investigators say he was cooperative and provided them with his ID and was issued with two summonses for disorderly conduct and marijuana possession.

After his release, the entertainer posted a video from the scene of the arrest which shows him being taken out of the car by NYPD. As he exits the vehicle you can see a brief struggle taking place between him and the officers. But he tells them he is not resisting as they walk him to the police car.

A distraught woman can also be heard screaming “No, no, no, please” while another woman reminds him, “East, you gotta be to be at the funeral tomorrow.” To her point, it’s been reported that East has lost three close friends in the last three months.

Angry bystanders can also be heard shouting during the arrest, “that’s harassment” as they watch him being taken away.



