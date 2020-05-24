Hanifa launches Pink Label Congo collection using 3D models on IG Live

Hanifa has rocked social media by debuting its latest collection from designer Anifa Mvuemba on Instagram Live using 3D models.

Mvuemba planned the digital-only show before the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she explained plans were already in the works to debut the collection, Pink Label Congo, online, but she had doubts to move forward with the show once the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Mvuemba explained: “The news came out about how serious things were and I started to feel a bit anxious about everything going on. I started feeling like maybe it would be insensitive to create and share a new collection online while people were facing very difficult realities.”

As it turned it, fans were quite receptive to the virtual quarantine fashion show and thrilled by the ready-to-wear contemporary capsule collection.

“We create for women without limitations . . . I found that the 3D world gave me a place to innovate. It’s important to believe in yourself, love what you do, and let the passion inspire you,” Mvuemba said, according to Hello Beautiful.

Mvuemba, whose vibrant designs have been worn by celebrities like Cardi B, Lizzo, Angela Simmons and Kelly Rowland, told the magazine that “designing content using 3D models and now an entire collection has been a complete game-changer for me.”

“My decision to keep going could impact our customers for the better in ways I never imagined. That’s when I knew it was time,” she added.

Mvuemba also noted the impact social media is having on the fashion industry, specifically when it comes to her groundbreaking online show.

“We know that some people may never experience a fashion week or Hanifa showcase, so we wanted to show up for our audience where they show up for us on a daily basis. That’s when Instagram became the obvious choice,” she explained.