When coronavirus canceled wedding plans in a California mountain, Elaine Welteroth was determined to marry her husband on May 10 'come hell or high water'

When Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth planned her wedding with musician Jonathan Singletary, they envisioned an elegant “Sunday-gospel-brunch wedding” in California’s Mount Diablo.

But when the coronavirus pandemic dashed their plans, she created a back-up “virtual quarantine wedding” plan on the stoop of their Brooklyn home.

As told to Vogue, Welteroth and Singletary set their date for May 10. After multiple years of engagement, the bride was determined to keep it, despite canceling their original wedding plans.

“There was so much meaning wrapped up into the date we picked. Plus, we had a long engagement — 3.5 years! — so the idea of waiting any longer felt painful,” she told the magazine. “More painful than losing out on celebrating our wedding the way we had initially envisioned. I kept seeing messages online that read, ‘Love Cannot Be Canceled,’ and it really resonated.”

“So I woke up one day and walked into Jonathan’s home studio and said, ‘I am marrying you on 5-10-20. It may have to be right here on our stoop. And I might be in sweats. But we are still doing this, come hell or high water.”

The couple crafted a ceremony that was socially distant out front of their Brooklyn brownstone that could be viewed from afar by their neighborhood friends and still include their family via Zoom Video.

The stoop was adorned with a floral arch and gift bags with gloves, masks, homemade brownies, bubbles and white parasol.

5.10.20 ❤️💫 Some things only come around once in a lifetime. This love. That day. Our moment. Too divinely aligned to let it pass us by. Let this be remembered as the day LOVE. COULD. NOT. BE. CANCELLED. Story by @voguemagazine https://t.co/6d67gw5Ms8

Photo by @micaiahcarter pic.twitter.com/OQ4Q7CIMCW — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) May 15, 2020

The wedding was officiated Pastor Dr. Stanley Long from their California home church, South Bay Community Church, via Zoom as well. The attendees were dressed in all white, both in-person and online, while neighbors also assisted in numerous ways.

“Whether it was jumping in to DJ or donating a piece from their own closet to help us pull our wedding looks together, everyone in our tribe contributed something special to the celebration,” Welteroth said.