Woman falsely claims Black man threatened life in Central Park

A video went viral of a woman apparently identified as Amy Cooper interacting with a Black man over the Memorial Day weekend while in New York’s Central Park and she refused to put her dog in a leash.

On Monday, a video went viral of a woman apparently identified as Amy Cooper interacting with a Black man over the Memorial Day weekend while in New York’s Central Park. The man asked Cooper, who was exercising, to place her dog on a leash and a verbal confrontation soon ensued. She refused and he began to film the encounter.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Cooper is seen walking towards the man and aggressively gripping the animal by its collar.

“Please stop,” she demanded. “Sir, I’m asking you to stop recording me.”

Cooper then threatened that she would call the police and report that the Black man was threatening her.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life,” she said.

“Please tell them whatever you like,” the man replied.

The viral clip showed that Cooper then backed away from the man and made good on her threat to weaponize the police against him.

“There’s a man, an African-American, he’s recording and threatening me and my dog,” Cooper said. “There is an African-American man in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.”

Cooper then raised her voice as if she were in imminent danger while on the phone with police. She begged for help to be sent right away.

“I am being threatened by a man in the bramble (SIC)!” she screamed. “Please send the police immediately!”

Reportedly, the police showed up around 8 AM but Cooper and the man had left the area by that point. No arrests or citations took place. The initial dispatch call was for “possible assault.”

It would now appear Cooper has since deleted her social media profiles that identify her and the place where she works.

Cooper was listed as the VP of Investment Solutions at Franklin Templeton. The company issued a statement that she’d been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and re-homing of Cocker Spaniels and other dogs, announced Monday evening that they had assumed custody of the animal shown in the video. The dog is now in their care after concerned members of the public reached out.

“As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed. Our mission remains the health and safety of our rescued dogs. The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health. We will not be responding to any further inquiries about the situation, either publicly or privately. Thank you for your understanding,” they posted.

Thank you to the concerned public for reaching out to us about a video involving a dog that was adopted from our rescue… Posted by Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. on Monday, May 25, 2020

