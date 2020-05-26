The song debuted at No. 5 on the charts when the song was released in late April.

The Queens have been crowned. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of May 30.

The 25-year-old Houston rapper and the 38-year-old “Sorry” singer’s “Savage” remix debuted at No. 5 when the song was released in late April. The track climbed to the No. 2 spot on the chart dated May 16.

Beyoncé gifted Megan with a congratulatory flower bouquet on Tuesday, hours after news was announced.

“We did that 😭thank you queen 🐝@beyonce,” the “Captain Hook” rapper captioned an Instagram boomerang of the floral display and card, which read, “Congrats your number one Queen, Love B.”

Beyoncé sent flowers to Megan @theestallion congratulating her on her first-ever #1 song. 💖 pic.twitter.com/Bq0wo7BKpf — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2020

“Savage” is Megan’s highest-peaking song to date and Beyoncé’s 19th top 10 entry on the Hot 100 as a solo artist, Billboard reported. The “Cash Sh*t” rapper opened up about landing Queen Bey on the track in an interview with The Guardian on May 8.

“I got a call: ‘Beyoncé wants to do a remix to ‘Savage,'” she explained in disbelief. “And I was like, ‘What? Shut up. Shut up. You’re lying. Beyoncé don’t want to get on nothing with me. Come on, it’s me! I know I’m Megan Thee Stallion, but dang!’”

Megan went on to gush about the “End of Time” songstress, explaining that she never imagined growing up as a child in Houston that she would one day work with the music superstar.

“You grow up and you friggin’ watch Destiny’s Child, and you go to the rodeo to see them perform…you don’t grow up and think you’re gonna meet Be-yon-cé!” she said. “When I heard the song for the first time I was like, ‘No. And it’s only like, year two? And we on quarantine? Who does that?’”

All proceeds from the “Savage” remix benefit Houston’s Bread of Life in their COVID-19 relief efforts, which includes providing over 14 tons of food and supplies to 500 families and 100 senior citizens every week.

Beyoncé previously spoke out about the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the Black community.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” she said during the One World: Together at Home concert on April 18. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”