Beyoncé honors Megan Thee Stallion’s late mother, rapper makes chart history

For the first time in history, two solo female rap songs are simultaneously charting inside the Hot 100's top 10 with 'Savage' at #4 and Doja Cat's 'Say So' at #6

Not only did Beyoncé make Megan Thee Stallion‘s dreams come true by hopping on the remix to her quarantine hit “Savage”, but Queen Bey also took time out to pay tribute to the rapper’s late mother on her website.

“Happy birthday, mama. I miss you everyday,” Megan wrote on Instagram, sharing the same photo used on the site to honor the late Holly Thomas who died last year. “I know you’re watching over me rooting for me and keeping me going. I don’t have you physically here telling me what I should do so I’ve been trying to figure it out on my own remembering all the advice and lessons you’ve taught me before. You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too! We love you Holly!”

According to Billboard, last week after Megan’s “Savage (Remix)” was released she gushed about how it felt to collaborate with one of her idols. She stated on her Instagram Live, “You go from going to a Destiny’s Child concert in like the fifth grade and you see Destiny’s Child, and it’s really freakin’ amazing. And wanting to be a performer, wanting to be in the music industry, wanting to be any kind of entertainer, and you look at Beyonce, Beyonce is the standard.”

As if the Houston native wasn’t already having a stellar week, now it’s been confirmed that she and fellow up-and-coming entertainer Doja Cat have also made history.

Monday, a Megan Thee Stallion fan account celebrated the fact that “For the first time in HISTORY, two solo female rap songs are simultaneously charting inside the Hot 100’s top 10,” with “Savage” charting at #4 and Doja Cat’s “Say So” charting at #6.

Megan also shared on social media that this is both her first time on Billboard’s Top 10 and Top 5.

