George Floyd encourages youth to give up gun violence in bittersweet video

George Floyd‘s death has clearly rocked the nation, but as we all grapple with the horrendous video of him being brutalized by police, a new, decidedly more positive clip of Floyd has emerged where he encourages lost youth to “come home” and give up gun violence.

“It’s clearly the generation after us that’s so lost, man,” Floyd says in the undated footage that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Our young are clearly lost, man, clearly lost, man,” he continues. “I don’t even know what to say anymore. You youngsters just going around busting guns in crowds, kids getting killed.”

Floyd also condemned adults and those in positions of authority who condone young people using firearms and violence.

“Man, I knew it was crazy then a n—- my age saying it and condoning this s—, bro,” he recalled, adding, “You know what I’m saying, and half them young n—- shooting guns go home and their knees shaking at night, but they don’t show it to nobody because they aren’t tough then.”

Towards the end of the clip, the 46-year-old appealed to any lost souls who may have come across his video. He encouraged them to, “Come on, come on home, man. It’s going to be you and God. You’re going up or you’re going down.”

Speaking of the youth, 17-year-old Darnella Frazier said she is traumatized after witnessing the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

“I seen him die,” a tearful Frazier said. “And everybody’s asking me how do I feel. I don’t know how to feel. Cuz, it’s so sad, bro.”

According to the teen, she was walking to the store with her cousin when she saw the interaction between Floyd and MPD. “They killed that man! And I was right there! I was like five feet away! It’s so traumatizing.”

Frazier’s mom told TMZ that her daughter is already suffering from social anxiety and has been besieged by media attention and attacks on social media.

People have even said that the teen should have done “more” to help Floyd.

