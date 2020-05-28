Teen who recorded George Floyd’s death says she is traumatized

Darnella Frazier is not only scared after witnessing a murder in front of her eyes, but is now being cyber-bullied on social media

17-year-old Darnella Frazier said she is traumatized after witnessing the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

“I seen him die,” a tearful Frazier said. “And everybody’s asking me how do I feel. I don’t know how to feel. Cuz, it’s so sad, bro.”

READ MORE: George Floyd dies after saying he can’t breathe with cop’s knee on his neck

The young lady told her story to NowThis days after the fatal incident.

According to the teen, she was walking to the store with her cousin when she saw the interaction between Floyd and MPD. “They killed that man! And I was right there! I was like five feet away! It’s so traumatizing.”

Frazier’s mom told TMZ that her daughter is already suffering from social anxiety and has been besieged by media attention and attacks on social media.

People have even said that the teen should have done “more” to help Floyd.

She responded in a Facebook post, “I’m a minor!” Frazier wrote, “Of course I’m not about to fight a cop I’m SCARED wtf. Fighting would’ve got someone else killed or in the same position as George.”

The teen goes on to say that if it were not for her video, the police may have gotten away with killing Floyd.

“Instead of bashing me, THANK ME!” she wrote, “Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well.”

Some people have put for the narrative that Frazier only posted the video for attention or money. She has vehemently denied that.

The 17-year-old should be being celebrated as a hero, instead, she is being victimized by internet trolls and critics.

READ MORE: George Floyd’s family wants Minneapolis officers charged with murder

Darnella Frazier captured the viral video of George Floyd being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. She posted her video to her Facebook page and it quickly spread, bringing international attention to the tragic case. Her voice, along with other bystanders, is heard pleading with the officers to let Floyd up from the ground.

The incident and the eight-plus minute video has sparked outrage around the world.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!