Chris Spencer to host ‘All The Way Black’ comedy series on BET+

The show will feature guest stars like Kevin Frazier and LisaRaye McCoy.

Chris Spencer is hosting a new comedy series All The Way Black on BET+ and we can’t wait to see what’s in store at a time when we can all use a laugh.

The streamer will premiere the series on June 4 and it will feature tons of famous faces as guest stars, including Kevin Frazier, Donnell Rawlings, LisaRaye McCoy, and Torrei Hart.

READ MORE: LisaRaye on why she turned down ‘Real Housewives’: ‘I have a legitimate career’

Viewers can binge the first half of the season on June 4, with the second half being released at a later date. Rich in nostalgia, half-hour episodes string together clips that focus on a theme and are punctuated by hilarious color commentary of iconic moments in black pop culture from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

Expect to see other guest appearances from Slink Johnson, Affion Crockett, Tony Baker, Alex Thomas, Walter Emanuel Jones, Arnez J., Chaunte Wayans, Red Grant, Pretty Ricki, and Flex Alexander.

All The Way Black is produced by the Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Royale Watkins, Robin Henry and Ben Frost serve as executive producers. All episodes are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, Devon Shepard, Kris Simms and Royal Watkins.

READ MORE: LisaRaye regrets marrying ex-husband for ‘potential’ instead of love

Check out the trailer here.

ABOUT BET+

BET+ is a premium online streaming service with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works.

To binge All The Way Black, sign up for a free 7-day trial at www.bet.plus.