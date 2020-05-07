LisaRaye regrets marrying ex-husband for ‘potential’ instead of love

'The dream he sold me was 'I want to date you in our marriage,'' McCoy says about her former union.

Most marriage vows echo the sentiments ’till death do us part, however, divorce is an outlet for many who need to free themselves from the contract.

LisaRaye McCoy and her ex-husband, the former prime minister of Turks and Caicos, Michael Misick, chase the latter, and recently the actress revealed she regrets the union entirely.

According to Madam Noire, the Players Club star feels her early 2000s marriage may not have been the best move. During an appearance on Claudia Jordan’s show, Out Loud, McCoy admitted that saying yes to Misick’s proposal was not done out of love but the potential for love. She believed that together, they would fall in love eventually.

While broadcasting, the host asked McCoy and fellow guests Vivica A. Fox and singer Syleena Johnson to reveal a shortcoming or admit fault to something from their past. LisaRaye offered her experience first.

“For me, hands down, I should have married for love,” she remarked, according to Madam Noire.

She went on to say that she did not tie the knot in love as she was pressed for clarity, but also didn’t jump the broom for status or money. The actress earnestly saw the potential for true love, despite not yet having caught those feelings.

“The dream he sold me was ‘I want to date you in our marriage,’ and I had never heard of that before and I was thinking, that’s kind of clever,” remarked the Chicago-bred star.

She continued, “We’re going towards that anyway so, okay. We can accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish sooner in a partnership. A partnership is what I thought I was getting into.”

LisaRaye and Michael Misick met in 2005, married in 2006, separated in 2008, and finalized their divorce in 2009. She attributes part of their demise to her former friend, actor Duane Martin, who she claims introduced her then-husband to other women.