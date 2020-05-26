LisaRaye on why she turned down ‘Real Housewives’: ‘I have a legitimate career’

Despite numerous invitations, actress LisaRaye McCoy says she has no intention of joining any of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises and recently revealed exactly why that is.

“I politely gave them the ‘No thank you,’” the Black Hollywood veteran explained during an interview with The YBF Podcast. “I actually have a legitimate career.”

“I’m really not a fan of reality TV right now,” she continued. “It’s so much buffoonery and so much negativity that I’m shocked at the sh*t that they show.”

She also acknowledges given her fiery temper and tell-it-like-it-is personality, the probability of her getting into an altercation is high and she’s not interested in the backlash.

“I’m just like – that’s how you would treat your friend? I can’t be in a scene like that because then it would turn real for me and then it would be no more scenes because I would tear that mutha up and I’d be sued,” McCoy said. “I’m too old for certain sh*t and I refuse to showcase that kind of stuff on TV being a grown, respectable woman.”

While reality TV isn’t likely to be in her entertainment future, the 52-year-old says that for the right amount of money she wouldn’t be averse to a reboot of her old sitcom “All of Us.” That’s surprising as she alleges that her former friend and co-star Duane Martin was partially to blame for the end of her marriage to former Turks and Caicos prime minister Michael Misick.

“My mama used to always say ‘never say never’ because that money might be real right for me to take that on, to suppress what I really feel, which by the way I think the world knows how I feel now,” she said. “If that was to even happen, he would have to come to me and say, ‘Sis, I was supposed to do this a long time ago. Let’s have a conversation. Let’s sit down.”

