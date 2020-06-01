Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral expenses

The champion boxer offered his support to George Floyd's family after his death led to widespread protests

George Floyd’s family has accepted Floyd Mayweather’s offer to pay for his funeral services after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

READ MORE: George Floyd’s family condemns violence as he was a man ‘about peace’

A representative for Mayweather confirmed to TMZ Sports Monday that Floyd’s family had decided to take the boxing champ up on his offer. Hollywood Unlocked first reported that Mayweather spoke to the site’s CEO Jason Lee about his frustration that now-former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was only charged with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

READ MORE: Minneapolis ME officially rules George Floyd’s death as ‘homicide’ and heart attack

Furthermore, the boxing champ learned he had an unexpected connection to Floyd. Anzel Jennings, the CEO of Mayweather’s TMT music label, told Mayweather that he grew up with Floyd in Houston, Texas.

According to Lee, Jennings then reached out to Floyd’s family on behalf of Mayweather. The offer was extended for the former heavyweight champion to pay for the three services that are planned for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota and Charlotte, North Carolina. There may also be a fourth service that the family arranges and Mayweather is committed to paying for that as well.

Lee shared the details of his private conversation with Mayweather because, he said, it was too important not to.

“I felt it was important to share this because his voice has a global impact that needs to be heard, especially during these times,” Lee said.

Floyd’s death, which was captured on a cell phone recording by a bystander, has led to nationwide protests which have turned violent in several cities. At one point, President Donald Trump took refuge in a bunker as the demonstrators showed up to the White House.

READ MORE: Cup Foods owner on George Floyd: ‘I wish the police were never called’

Floyd’s family has appreciated the support but is asking the public to advocate for justice in peaceful, non-violent actions and by voting. They have condemned the violence and looting done in Floyd’s name.

“[S]ometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads, too,” Terrence Floyd told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. “I wanna … just go crazy. But I’m here. My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say he was a gentle giant.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!