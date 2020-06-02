Details for George Floyd’s funeral, memorial services released

Benjamin Crump, the family's attorney, announced that there will be three memorial services and public viewings for Floyd.

The details surrounding the funeral and memorial services for George Floyd, an unarmed Black man that was killed while in police custody, were released on Tuesday, eight days after his death.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the Floyd family, and the National Action Network announced that there will be three memorial services and public viewing sessions in three separate locations to honor the memory of Floyd, 46.

The first memorial service will take place on Thursday, June 4, in Minnesota, where Floyd had relocated to start a new life before his tragic death. The service will be held at North Central University at 1 p.m. CT, but will not be open to the public.

Instead, the service will be live-streamed online with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

The second memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd’s sister lives. This service will occur simultaneously with a public memorial at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters that is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Lastly, Floyd’s funeral will take place on Monday, June 8, in his native Houston. The public viewing will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. CT at the Fountain of Praise Church, and his final memorial will occur on Tuesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. CT, also at Fountain of Praise.

Floyd’s life was taken from him when he was arrested by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers after being accused of forgery on Memorial Day. In a video released on May 25, Floyd can be seen handcuffed and pinned to ground with Chauvin‘s knee on his neck for several minutes. He moans and cries for help, saying he can’t breathe, before he appears motionless.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, with his death being ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office. Chauvin and the three other officers involved in the arrest were fired on May 26, according to Minneapolis police, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter three days later.

Floyd’s death, along with the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, has sparked global outrage and protesting nationwide. At least 4,400 people in the U.S. have been arrested and several people have been killed during the civil unrest between demonstrators, police and the National Guard, according to AP.