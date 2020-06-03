Rep. Steve King, who has a history of racism, loses primary race

After conceding the race to Randy Feenstra, he warned his former opponent that Washington DC had elements of a 'swamp' that he will need to push back

After nine terms in Congress, Iowa Republican Steve King is finally out of a job.

The controversial representative has a long history of racist remarks, including many last year, that resulted in his removal from all of his committee assignments.

In a New York Times interview last January, King asked how “white nationalist, white supremacist, and Western civilization,” became offensive language. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” Ultimately, King tried to walk back the remarks saying that he “rejects” the labels of white nationalism and white supremacy, but his actions proved otherwise.

Iowans have chosen State Senator Randy Feenstra to be the Republican candidate for that House seat. “I called Randy Feenstra a little bit ago and conceded the race to him,” King said in a video on Facebook. He said that Feenstra is going to have a hard time pushing back against elements of “the swamp” in Washington.

“This comes from an effort to push out the strongest voice for full-spectrum, constitutional Christian conservatism that exists in the United States Congress,” King said in his Facebook post.

King represents the first major loss of a hardline Donald Trump supporter during this campaign season. He was an active advocate for the president’s immigration policies.

In a statement, Feenstra said, “I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support over the past 17 months that made tonight possible and I thank Congressman King for his decades of public service.”

Also a conservative, King said that his focus is to deliver results for the families and farmers of Iowa, as well as making sure that the seat “doesn’t land in the hands of Nancy Pelosi and her liberal allies in Congress.”

J.D. Scholten, a former professional baseball player, and paralegal, is slated to be on the ticket for Democrats in November. However, the seat is likely to remain Republican.

