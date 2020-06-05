Buffalo cops fired after shoving protester, 75, in graphic viral video

Mayor Byron Brown says he is 'deeply disturbed' by the assault that landed the senior in serious but stable condition in a local hospital

Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended without pay after knocking a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

The incident was filmed by WBFO reporter Mike Desmond shortly after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew, NBC News reports.

READ MORE: Police looking for cyclist who attacked teens posting George Floyd posters



The footage shows the elderly man approaching a large group of militarized police officers.

After speaking to them, he is ordered to move back. The now-viral video shows one officer shoving him, and the senior stumbling to the ground. The video also shows him motionless on the sidewalk with blood oozing from his head.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS VIDEO HAS GRAPHIC CONTENT:

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The police department initially claimed that the man, who has not been publicly identified, was injured after he tripped and fell.

Now, local law enforcement is getting pushback from the public after the video clearly shows what really went down. The officers are being called out over the unnecessary use of force (an ongoing theme throughout these national protests). This is especially of concern as a senior citizen has been victimized.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the clip “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful,” and said “Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law,” he wrote on Twitter.

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. I’ve spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

Desmond filmed the incident outside City Hall and said the man did not appear to be a part of the protest.

“At 8 o’clock … a large number of police officers appeared. I assume that they wanted to do a sweep and get everybody out and there really weren’t many people,” he said.

“He walked a little bit, was standing there, and was hit with a club as far as I can tell,” Desmond further explained.

“He lost his footing after he was hit, fell back, hit his head on the concrete … and I could hear his head hit and then within a few seconds, blood started coming out from under his head,” the reporter added.

READ MORE: Don’t be fooled by seemingly good cops kneeling at protests ‘it’s a stunt’

In a statement, Mayor Byron Brown said he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident, noting that this latest victim of police brutality is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.