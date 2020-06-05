Jay-Z sent private jet to fly Ahmaud Arbery’s lawyers for Georgia hearing

Jay-Z stepped up in a major way for the family of Ahmaud Arbery in their journey to justice, sending the family’s legal team to trial in a manner only he could.

The business mogul sent his own private jet to the legal team representing Arbery to ensure their attendance at a Georgia court hearing. According to social media posts uploaded by S. Lee Merritt of Philadelphia’s Merritt Law Firm, the Brooklyn-bred rapper let him and his associate fly private to the southern town.

“When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice … Jay Z sends his private jet. That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power),” Merritt wrote on Instagram.

His colleague, Blerim Elmazi, describes their frantic search for transportation the morning of, before Roc Nation stepped up and delivered.

“Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support. Updates on the hearing soon” wrote Elmazi in his own Instagram post.

During the hearing, the judge decided all three defendants would face trial on felony murder charges. Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell found there is sufficient evidence for the cases against Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to proceed.

The three accused men allegedly chased Arbery down before they shot him, driving their trucks as he attempted to escape the situation on foot. The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing whether or not a hate crime was committed. According to testimony, Travis McMichael called Arbery “f – – – ing n – – – er,” over his wounded body.