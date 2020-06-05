When asked what he would do to address race relations in America, the president pivoted to his favorite topic -- the economy

President Donald Trump believes a thriving economy will put an end to police violence and heal race relations in America.

While speaking to reporters in the Rose Garden at the White House about George Floyd, Trump was asked what he will do to address these specific issues. Instead of getting into details, he boasted about creating the greatest economy in the world.

Alice Ollstein, Health Care Reporter on Capitol Hill for POLITICOPro, noted on Twitter that when “Reporters press him on how that would have helped George Floyd. He does not answer.”

Asked what he will do to address police violence and race relations, Trump says he will create the greatest economy in the world. Reporters press him on how that would have helped George Floyd. He does not answer. — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) June 5, 2020

Instead, Trump responded that Black people have to receive “fair treatment” from law enforcement.

White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reported on Twitter that the president said, “… Hopefully George Floyd is looking down and feeling good about what’s happening .. It’s a ‘great day’ for him.”



President Trump on black people and policing: They have to receive “fair treatment” from law enforcement. … Hopefully George Floyd is looking down and feeling good about what’s happening .. It’s a “great day” for him. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 5, 2020

User @danzu72 replied to her tweet with, “So Black people have to literally give up our lives for change? The world failed George Floyd. He should be holding his daughter, not “looking down” at anybody.”

So black people have to literally give up our lives for change? The world failed George Floyd. He should be holding his daughter, not “looking down” at anybody. — Danny (@danzu72) June 5, 2020

The reporters live blogging from the presser weren’t the only ones shocked by the president’s pearl-clutching words. Several Twitter users also expressed their outrage over the remark.

When CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted Trump’s statement, one of his followers commented, “You demented sick person @realDonaldTrump for connecting a job report to the MURDER of George Floyd.

You demented sick person @realDonaldTrump for connecting a job report to the MURDER of George Floyd. #cnn https://t.co/Iz6F7NnlL2 — TeeZee (@TeeZee1959) June 5, 2020

One person remarked, “Trump’s MENTAL HEALTH needs to be THE national topic of discussion He continually exhibits shocking behavior. We can’t be desensitized He is unfit to be the #POTUS and needs to be removed.”

Trump: “George is looking down and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 5, 2020

Another commenter retweeted Trump’s quote and said, “I rarely curse on Twitter.. but what the actual f*ck is wrong with this human being and the people who support him??”

.@realDonaldTrump “Hopefully George is looking down on us.. this is a great day for him”… a police officer choked the life out of Mr. Floyd. I rarely curse on Twitter.. but what the actual fuck is wrong with this human being and the people who support him??#GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/h1oa3XagJj — Jukebox Romeo 🇺🇸 (@FrayedBlueJeans) June 5, 2020

To President Trump You hold a press conference to brag about the unemployment rate being 13.3%, but you refuse to hold a press conference to talk about the 108,000 dead Americans or the unjust death of George Floyd. We will vote you the hell out of office#TrumpPressConference — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 5, 2020

