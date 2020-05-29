News host takes viewers to church by listing all of the things that the American people don't want to hear from the president

The host of CNN Tonight, Don Lemon, is becoming more and more known (and admired) for his on-air anti-Trump rants. Last night, he again did not disappoint when reacting to a press conference out of Minnesota.

While speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Lemon said, “As long as we’re being honest, nobody wants to hear from the White House or the attorney general right now.”

He went on to list as if preaching a sermon from a pulpit, an alliteration of things that people do not want to hear from President Donald Trump:



“No one wants to hear from a man that wanted the death penalty to come back from the Central Park 5.”

“No one wants to hear from a man that says that the former president was not born in this country.”

“No one wants to hear from the man who said there are ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Do you understand what I am saying? No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to this situation, situations like this, in this society.”

Lemon continued, “Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this.”

“No one wants to hear from the Birther-in-Chief, from the ‘sons of b*tches’-calling person, who says that athletes, who are kneeling for this very reason.” the emotional host explained, “No one wants to hear from that.”

His reaction came as local officials in Minneapolis tried (and failed) to calm the public by asking for patience as the investigation into the death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers is ongoing. Minnesota Attorney General Erica McDonald stated that the U.S. Department of Justice has made the investigation a “top priority.”

Lemon reacted to that sentiment as well.

“The justice system should work for everyone,” he said, “The President of the United States and the Attorney General of the United States should have the same system in place for everyone. You shouldn’t have to have a press conference to come out and say that.”

Finally, Lemon offered advice to the POTUS, “Unless you are going to come out and say, I understand how African Americans feel in this country, I understand the mistakes I have made with African Americans in this country. I understand that there is an election coming, but I don’t just want your vote. I want you to know that I understand you. We don’t want to hear that.”

The popular CNN personality noted that while he doesn’t condone the destruction of property in Minneapolis, that he understands the anger.

Lemon urged the city’s leadership to have the same urgency for prosecuting police officers as they do for calling for peace.

