Woman being arrested goes viral: ‘You about to lose your job!’

After twerking on an officer while being detained, lady hopes to cash in her 15 minutes of fame for big bucks

Twitter users are going wild over a clip showing a woman breaking out into a freestyle rap and dancing as she is being detained by a police officer.

“You about to lose yo job, ’cause you are detaining me, for nothing!!!” the woman says in the clip that began to spread on social media.

READ MORE: Protesters break out in dance as they honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Abery

According to TMZ, the clip was made on June 3, and by the next day several DJs had dropped the phrase over a “twerkable beat.” The viral video is also receiving the meme treatment from Twitter users.

Amee Vanderpool, in a tweet that has since been deleted, wrote, “My mom and I are having this discussion about how much we love this as women. Aside from funny, this woman is the epitome of confidence, does not care about how she looks and knows she’s right.”

And user @aslama_v added, “This needs to be the new chant for protestors!! Love this woman, even the cop can’t keep a straight face.”

This needs to be the new chant for protestors!! Love this woman, even the cop can’t keep a straight face 😆 — Aslama Vangala (@aslama_v) June 5, 2020

It’s unclear where the arrest occurred or why the hilarious woman is cuffed up. Even the cop struggles to hold back laughing at her antics. TMZ referred to the arrest as occurring in “Somewhere, USA.”

The most popular of the “You about to lose your job” remix videos appears to come includes footage from Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot N***a” music video and Childish Gambino’s insanely popular “This is America.” The best part of the video below, is not the dancing Elmo, Beyoncé, or Dancing Pam from Martin, but the guest appearance from the late great John Witherspoon, who spells “J-O-B” toward the end of the megamix.

It also features images of the Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

“Why are you detaining me? You about to lose yo job,” the woman sings in the clip “You about to lose your job. Get this dance. You about to lose your job ’cause you are detaining me for nothing.”

In posting the song to his Instagram page, DJ iMarkkeyz tagged the account @Getthisdance, who has identified herself as the woman in the video.

READ MORE: Cardi B reacts to remix of her saying ‘coronavirus’ becoming iTunes hit

Her bio includes the quote, “Is this s*** worth you losing yo job?”

She also links to Venmo and Cashapp accounts.

DJ iMarkkeyz is behind Cardi B’s Coronavirus remix sensation.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!