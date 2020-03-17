Even in the midst of a global pandemic Cardi B has managed to have another hit on her hands, and this time it wasn’t even on purpose.

Last week, the rapper unintentionally helped create the coronavirus theme song – a cleverly remixed edit of her screaming “coronavirus” to a bumping beat – that has quickly risen up the iTunes chart.

Friday, the Bronx native went viral with an Instagram video of her colorfully responding to the rapid escalation of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world, stating, “I ain’t gonna front … I’m a little scared.”

The highlight of the video, which was seen by over 18 million people, was when a distraught Cardi screeched into the camera, “Coronavirus, coronavirus, s**t is getting real!”

Cardi reacts to an unexpected new hit

Shortly afterward, Brooklyn based Brandon Davidson, aka DJ iMarkkeyz took that clip and used it as the foundation for a song entitled, “Coronavirus Remix.” Monday, the song was released on iTunes Monday and by Tuesday morning was No. 18 on the iTunes U.S. songs chart and No. 5 on iTunes’ hip-hop/rap chart.

“I might [as] well do a damn music video,” Cardi tweeted late Sunday night, later adding, “I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify.”

I might eat well do a damn music video 😩😂 https://t.co/C0cjeEuoQY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2020

I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify 😩 https://t.co/NXYgDxE2W0 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2020

Davidson revealed to Buzzfeed that he had already made the beat so when he heard Cardi screaming “coronavirus,” he immediately knew it would be a good fit.

“[The beat] was in the tempo of how she said ‘coronavirus,’ so it kind of matched the beat,” he explained. He said he was both flattered and “flabbergasted” by the reaction to the song not just from internationally music fans but also from Cardi herself.

“It was exciting. I had a feeling it would reach her,” he admits.

