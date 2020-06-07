Eve seeks to set the record straight that she has had conversations on race with her white husband well before the death of George Floyd

Rapper and talk show host Eve has responded to online backlash about what she described to be “difficult conversations” she has had with her white husband in the wake of George Floyd‘s killing.

In a video clip promoting an upcoming episode of “The Talk@Home,” Eve, whose real name is Eve Jihan Jeffers, said that she and husband Maximillion Cooper have been having such discussions since they’ve been together, The Daily Mail reports.

Cooper is a British entrepreneur.

“So this is not the first one. I’ve been having some of the most difficult conversations because we are in one of the most difficult places in our nation, in our world, in this time,” she explained. “So that’s why I said that it was difficult.”

In a June 1 episode of the show, Eve said she was having “some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I’ve ever had, and vice versa with my husband.”

She also said it was a “beautiful thing” given that she doesn’t know Cooper’s life “through his eyes” and that Cooper doesn’t know her life “through my eyes.”

Eve got push back on social media regarding her comments. One person questioned why it took the musician so long to have difficult conversations with her husband.

Eve talking about shes been recently having the most uncomfortable conversations with her husband because of whats going on. Ummmm ma’am? You married him before having these conversations… 🥴 — CT⚡️ (@_Cyre) June 5, 2020

“Some people lit up the comments and trashed me and were questioning whether this was the first time I had had these conversations,” Eve said in the preview clip, the news outlet said.

“I want to be very clear: We have had many conversations because I’ve been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations you must have, that’s just natural,” she said.

Eve and Cooper tied the knot in 2014.

