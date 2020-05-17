Yolanda Adams says she was crushing on Busta Rhymes in the 1990s

Many people have a celebrity crush.

Even celebrities.

Yolanda Adams appeared on the debut of OWN‘s new talk show “Girlfriends Check In” on Saturday and spilled the beans on one of her celebrity crushes. The Gospel artist revealed it was none other than Busta Rhymes.

Fellow gospel singers Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tamela Mann appeared alongside Adams virtually on the show’s first episode and the topic of celebrity crushes came up.

READ MORE: Kierra Sheard dethrones Kanye’s 6-month run on top of gospel chart

“Does anybody have an idea of mine?” Adams asked. The yall replied with Busta Rhymes followed by explosive laughter.

“Y’all know me so well!” she reacted. “Well remember when Busta Rhymes was a gym rat and all that kinda stuff?”

READ MORE: Offset and Cardi B throw a nod to Janet and Busta Rhymes in new video

The Grammy-winner, who was label-mates with the Brooklyn rapper, explained an encounter with him during a meeting with a label executive in the late 1990s. She was smitten with him when he walked into a meeting between her and the boss of the record company.

Adams explained that Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” was a hit at the time as she mimicked the lyrics.

“I’m like, ‘OK, sir, you need to walk out,'” Adams recalled.

Each episode of OWN‘s “Girlfriends Check In” will feature a different foursome of women celebrity friends. The topics will focus on love, friendship and wellness.

It airs every Saturday at 10 p.m. EST.