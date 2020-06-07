Philadelphia bride and groom join in George Floyd protest

Kelly-Ann and Michael Gordon stepped off the altar and right into a protest after tying the knot in Philadelphia

Kelly-Anne and Michael Gordon got married on Saturday in Philadelphia and in their first act as husband and wife, the newlywed stepped outside to protest for justice.

The couple stepped off the altar and walked outside of the Logan Hotel right into a crowd of thousands rallying for justice for George Floyd and countless other Black victims of police violence at Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

It was a memorable moment during the eighth day of demonstrations in Philly on behalf of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed on Memorial Day, May 25, by Minneapolis police officers.

As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, the protesters cheered as the two came out the hotel in their tuxedo and wedding gown and kissed on the street.

Mrs. Gordon, 35, told ABC News it was a “very powerful moment.”

“Not only are we feeling the movement of the people … but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong Black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time,” she said.

The Gordons kept their wedding date knowing that the protests were going on. The couple is planning a wedding party for 2021, given that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic limited gathering sizes.

Mr. Gordon, 42, has been keeping up with the movement.

“We all see this injustice. We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo” and it “made this day more memorable in ways,” he said.

