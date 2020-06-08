Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at 69

Her sister, Anita Pointer, announced her death in statement to TMZ on Monday, June 8.

Bonnie Pointer, one of the sisters who made up the 1970s funk group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 69.

Her sister, Anita Pointer, announced her death in a statement to TMZ on Monday, June 8.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” she told the outlet. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Anita continued, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie found success in the music industry in the early 1970s with her sisters Anita, June Pointer and Ruth Pointer. The quartet, who called themselves The Pointer Sisters, released their debut album in 1973 and won their first Grammy in 1974 for the pop hit “Fairytale.”

Bonnie left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career. She went on to release the chart-topping disco hit “Heaven Must Have Sent You,” which climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the following year.

Bonnie released three solo albums before retiring in the 1980s. She and her sisters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994 and she most recently toured in 2008.

In 1978, she married Motown Records producer Jeffrey Bowen. The couple divorced in 2016 after several years of separation.

Bonnie is survived by four sisters. One of her sisters, June, preceded her in death, passing away from cancer in 2006.