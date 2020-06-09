Officer involved in shooting of Breonna Taylor accused of sexual assault

Two women assert that Brett Hankison presented himself as a helpful angel, but took advantage of them while they were intoxicated

Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor was accused of sexual assault by two women.

The women, both white, alleged that Hankison drove them home from a bar on separate occasions and assaulted them while they were intoxicated.

READ MORE: Louisville city council committee passes Breonna Taylor law

The first accuser, Margo Borders, posted on her Facebook page that Hankison drove her home in uniform and in his marked Louisville Police car. He then invited himself into her apartment where Borders says he assaulted her while she was unconscious.

“It took me months to process what had happened and to realize it wasn’t my fault,” Borders wrote, “I never reported him out of fear of retaliation. I had no proof of what happened and he had the upper hand because he was a police officer.” She continued, “Who do you call when the person who assaulted you is a police officer? Who were they going to believe? I knew it wouldn’t be me.”

Borders wrote that Hankison has a history of violence, sexual assault, and planting drug evidence on people. The officer is the subject of a federal lawsuit by a man named Kendrick Wilson who accuses him of unnecessary arrests and harassment.

The second sexual assault accuser, Emily Terry, wrote on Instagram that she was walking home from a bar when Hankison pulled up next to her and offered her a ride home.

Terry says that the officer “began making sexual advances towards me; rubbing my thigh, kissing my forehead, and calling me ‘baby.’” She wrote that she was “mortified.” The woman says that as soon as they arrived at her apartment, she ran from the officer’s car and that her friend reported the incident the following day.

“Not all cops are bad,” Terry wrote, “but this one is.”

READ MORE: On Breonna Taylor’s birthday, let us not forget her killers are still free

She wrote that reporting the assault was to influence police reform. “Please,” she wrote, “use your voices to speak up of the injustice occurring throughout our community.”

Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove are currently on paid administrative leave while the Louisville PD investigate the shooting death of Taylor. No criminal charges have been filed.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!