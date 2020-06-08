Man drives his car into Seattle protest for George Floyd, shoots man

A man drove a car into a Seattle crowd of protestors angered over the death of George Floyd and shot one of the marchers over the weekend.

READ MORE: White police wash Black faith leaders, protestors’ feet

Police detained an unidentified man on Sunday after he used his car as a weapon outside of the department’s East Precinct in Capitol Hill. After he exited the vehicle, he shot a protestor in the arm. He is now in police custody and there are no other victims.

Police say shooter is in custody and gun has been recovered. People moved his car from crowd at 11/Pine. @KIRO7Seattle #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/QuFRBWmtFy — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) June 8, 2020

Breaking News: Police say a man drove into protesters here at 11/Pine and shot someone. Here’s cellphone video of the car and you can hear gunshot. @KIRO7Seattle #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/jHwxROwmbE — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) June 8, 2020

“Suspect in custody, gun recovered after man drove vehicle into crowd at 11th and Pine. Seattle Fire transported victim to hospital. Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims. Will provide updates when available,” the Seattle police department tweeted.

The Seattle Fire Department would only state that a 27-year-old was taken to the hospital but former University of Maryland basketball player Dino Gregory confirmed on social media that it was his brother, Dan. He described him as a “hero” who tried to stop the alleged gunman.

“My brother the Hero. A crazy dude tried to run into a HUGE group of protestors Dan ran after the car made him stop and got shot in the process. He is fine he has surgery in the morning but he saved 100s of lives. MY GUY,” he posted Monday.

The video of the incident was captured on video and has since gone viral. It occurred a half-hour before Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and Mayor Jenny Durkan held a press conference to discuss the protests that have erupted since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after now-former officer Derek Chauvin placed a knee on his neck.

Best pledged vowed to create an environment in which the protestors could air out their grievances and that the goal of the department was to “meet peace with peace.” However, she cited “bad actors” in the crowd and claimed their efforts were part of “an organized effort to incite violence.”

Best and Durkan are working with leaders from the Black Lives Movement to find solutions and to address systemic racism in the police force. On Monday, there was also an emergency order to the City Council that would mandate officers have their body cameras on during demonstrations.

“I believe we can make that step now instead of waiting for final recommendations,” Durkan said.

READ MORE: Mitt Romney protests in support of Black Lives Matter

Durkan also took to social media to outline changes she wants to see in the department from asking for civilian independent police accountability partners, DOJ and federal monitors to examine all of the current Seattle Police policies for crowd management and de-escalation techniques. Police officers will also be required to make their badges visible.

This has been an incredibly painful week for our City and our country. One that is shining a light on hundreds of years of racism and systemic injustice that haunts our past and our present. It is a moment that summons all of us – including me – to do more and to do better. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 8, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

nbsp;