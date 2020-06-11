Gabrielle Union to adapt ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ memoir for TV

George M. Johnson wrote the book because of the importance and need to center Black stories from the Black perspective.

Gabrielle Union has emerged as a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community over the years and now it’s been confirmed that she’s leading the charge to have George M. Johnson’s bestselling memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue adapted for television.

According to Deadline, “The title of the memoir is a play on gender reveals and the heteronormative association of the color blue for boys and pink for girls. It is also a nod to Johnson’s dad who was a cop and growing up in a “blue” household, beliefs surrounding queerness and blackness weren’t necessarily in line with one another. Blue also signifies a nod to the Oscar-winning film Moonlight which was extremely influential to Johnson’s personal life. He wanted to acknowledge the beauty of Black boys looking blue in the moonlight.”

“I wrote this memoir and shared these stories because of the importance and need to center Black stories from the Black perspective,” said Johnson, who in addition to being a writer and journalist is also a vocal LGBTQ+ activist. “I didn’t have stories like these growing up.

As for what it’s been like working with Union and her production company I’ll Have Another Productions, he shared, “She’s someone who is not only a champion in the fight for supporting marginalized communities of color but the work she’s doing as a storyteller and producer is lifting every voice who hasn’t had the opportunity to be heard.”

I’m developing a TV series based on my book, All Boys Aren’t Blue. Thank you Gabrielle Union 💗💕💗💕https://t.co/oqwcoeg9IG — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 10, 2020

“Queer Black existence has been here forever yet rarely has that experience been shown in literature or film and television,” explained Union, who over the last year has made headlines along with husband Dwyane Wade for supporting their trans daughter Zaya.

“Being a parent to a queer-identifying daughter has given me the platform to make sure that these stories are being told in a truthful and authentic way and George’s memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more,” she continued.

“What I love about this book is that it not only offers a space for queer kids of color to be seen and heard but it also offers those who see themselves outside of that standpoint to be held accountable and help them better understand what it takes to truly have acceptance with someone who is considered other.”

