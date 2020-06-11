NASCAR owner quits in reponse to Confederate flag ban

Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR owner/driver, says that 'politics' and the Confederate flag ban means he will leave the sport

This week NASCAR announced that it would be banning the Confederate flag from being displayed at all events and properties moving forward, and apparently that bothered one driver so much he opted to quit altogether.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

But according to an account from auto racing columnist John Haverlin, truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli took offense to the new rules and was so upset he vowed that the 2020 season will be his last in NASCAR altogether.

NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace told Don Lemon on CNN he thought NASCAR needed to ban the Confederate flag from its events as one way to demonstrate its commitment to fighting racism. https://t.co/Ook6fPv75t — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 11, 2020

According to Haverlin, Ciccarelli doesn’t agree with taking away people’s “right to fly what ever flag they love” and therefore no longer wants “to participate in any political BS!!”

While some may be upset by the decision, Monday, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver, told CNN’s Don Lemon that the move was long overdue, and his stance is now being credited for inspiring the car racing company to make the announcement.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” he explained. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

#NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he won’t continue in NASCAR after this year. He cited his reasons in this Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/NKrgPZFvyJ — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) June 10, 2020

It appears Ciccarelli won’t be missed that much as evidenced by this tweet:

NASCAR Truck series is going to have to find someone else to finish 28th each week because Ray Ciccarelli is done with this racial equality BS.

#BLM pic.twitter.com/xdZpWgIN5r — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) June 11, 2020

While NASCAR remains the sport with the whitest audience out of the major professional U.S. sporting leagues, the response, at least on social media, was mostly positive.

This is AMAZING! As a southerner with ancestors who fought for the confederacy, I think that stupid flag belongs in a history book/museum, not being waved around or hung in public as a sign of “pride.” Everyone KNOWS it’s a racist symbol at this point. Good job, @NASCAR! — Ashley (@fearless_617) June 10, 2020



