Who Is NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace?

Find out the top things to know about NASCAR's lone Black driver and social justice advocate.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace urged the racing organization to ban Confederate flags from flying at official events. The 26-year-old professional driver took direct aim at the racing company, and his demands were met.

In the wake of nationwide protests against racism and police brutality, NASCAR publicly issued a statement banning the Confederate banner from waiving at racetracks.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community it creates is what makes fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” the statement, available on NASCAR social media platforms, read.

The move put a national spotlight on not only NASCAR but also Wallace, the lone Black racer who pushed for change.

Born Darrell Wallace Jr., he was given the nickname Bubba by his older sister. Since entering the professional racing arena, he became the first full-time Black driver since Wendell Scott in 1971. In the early stages of his career, Bubba knew that being a Black man would get him extra attention.

“You guys are going to keep putting the Black driver out there, so I’m telling fans to embrace it because that’s all they’re going to keep hearing,” he remarked to The Charlotte Observer.

According to his official NASCAR stat page, Wallace is sponsored by the United States Air Force. In the 2020 Cup Standings, Bubba ranks No. 20. His still young and blossoming career brings many accolades and achievements to his racing resume thus far. Wallace became the first African-American in 50 years to win in one of NASCAR’s top three national touring series and holds six series wins.

The athlete also became the highest finishing Black driver at the Daytona 500, when he took the checkered flag in the 2nd position in 2018.

On his social media, his followers get a firsthand look at Bubba’s life as a NASCAR driver both on and off the track. He frequently shares videos and images of life with family and friends.