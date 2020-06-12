Band-Aid to launch Black and brown flesh-toned bandages after 99 years

Their new commitment is to better match the skin tones of Black and Brown customers.

After almost 100 years on the market, it appears Band-Aid has suddenly realized that “flesh tone” isn’t a universal color and is coming out with a new line of differently hued products that “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you,” the brand wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post making the announcement about their new commitment to better match the skin tones of Black and Brown customers.

READ MORE: Sephora agrees to devote 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses

“We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” the lengthy post contained.

⁣

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣”

READ MORE: Walmart announces end to putting ‘multicultural’ products in locked cases⁣

In addition to what many see as a symbolic gesture, the post also clarified that they, “will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter,” and also promised that this is just, “the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣”

⁣

“We can, we must and we will do better,” the message concludes.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!