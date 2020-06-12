NFL to donate $250 million to ‘combat systemic racism’

The league has committed to being proactive in their support of athletes working on issues similar to the ones Colin Kaepernick took a knee to highlight

The National Football League has pledged to donate $250M over the next 10 years to “combat systemic racism” in America.

The funds will extend and expand on an agreement the NFL made with The Players Coalition in 2017.

The group was formed by 40 players on behalf of players who were kneeling during the 2016 season to highlight police brutality and systemic oppression.

That group negotiated a $100M commitment from the league.

According to The Undefeated, the additional funds are intended to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.”

The league has also committed to being more proactive in collaborating with players to address criminal justice reform, police reform, and economic and educational advancement of underprivileged communities.

The NFL has also committed to using its NFL Films and NFL Network platforms to aid in addressing social justice issues.

In what some considered a controversial deal announced last August, the NFL entered into a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company. Roc Nation was selected to “advise on selecting artists for major NFL performances like the Super Bowl.”

Roc Nation also played a role in the league’s Inspire Change initiative which is focused on “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.” The initiative has so far funded 20 grants to non-profit organizations.

The newly committed funds come a week after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a video statement supporting Black Lives Matter. In the video, he admitted that the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier,” related to the peaceful protests of players like Colin Kaepernick. He did not mention Kaepernick by name.

“The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement,” wrote the NFL in a statement.

