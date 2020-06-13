New video shows moment Atlanta police fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

The footage released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows a clearer view of the Friday night shooting that quickly sparked outrage.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a video that shows the moment Atlanta police officers fatally shot 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot on Friday night.

The video shows Brooks running with a Taser in his hand for a few seconds before he falls to the ground. As theGrio previously reported, the officers had approached Brooks while sleeping in his vehicle after someone reported him to authorities.

READ MORE: Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Before the release of the surveillance video by GBI, footage from a witness’ camera phone showed Brooks and the two officers getting into a scuffle on the ground. Brooks eventually grabs one of the officers’ Taser before he attempts to flee.

WARNING: This video shows violence and may be triggering for viewers.

GBI released video that shows the moment Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer at a Wendys on University Ave last night. Police say Brooks had taken an officer's taser and pointed it at the officer as he ran. pic.twitter.com/1G8fn03gFV — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 13, 2020

While Atlanta police claimed Brooks pointed the Taser at one of the officers as he ran, many, including former Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, pointed out that a Taser is not a deadly weapon.

“A taser is not a deadly weapon. A gun is. Adrenaline and irritation are not the same as mortal fear,” Abrams tweeted. “Running away should not be punishable by death. Public safety must mean the public is safe. All of us.”

A taser is not a deadly weapon. A gun is. Adrenaline and irritation are not the same as mortal fear. Running away should not be punishable by death. Public safety must mean the public is safe. All of us.#BlackLivesMatter #AtlantaShooting #RayshardBrooks — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 13, 2020

In another tweet, the politician on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s shortlist of contenders for vice president said, “The killing of #RayshardBrooks in Atlanta last night demands we severely restrict the use of deadly force. Yes, investigations must be called for – but so too should accountability. Sleeping in a drive-thru must not end in death.”

READ MORE: Stacey Abrams slams GOP over voter suppression in Georgia

Brooks’ death has quickly sparked outrage in the Atlanta community including protests reportedly in the hundreds. The fatal shooting also led to the swift resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced during a news conference that she had accepted the resignation.

“For more than two decades, I have served alongside some of the finest women and men in the Atlanta Police Department,” Shields said in a statement released late Saturday.

“Out of a deep and abiding love for this City and this department, I offered to step aside as police chief. APD has my full support, and Mayor Bottoms has my support on the future direction of this department.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!