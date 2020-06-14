Rayshard Brooks autopsy reveals he died of two gunshots to the back

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office determined that Brooks died of organ damage and blood loss. His death was also ruled as a homicide.

Rayshard Brooks, the Black man killed on Friday, June 14 by Atlanta police, died from two gunshot wounds in his back, according to an autopsy performed by a medical examiner.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office determined that Brooks died of organ damage and blood loss. The manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

Brooks had fallen asleep in his car, causing alarm to at least one employee at the University Avenue Wendy’s fast-food restaurant. The worker called the police and after the officers confronted him, a physical altercation between Brooks and officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan resulted in his fatal shooting.

READ MORE: Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta police release body cam footage of Wendy’s shooting

Several videos have emerged detailing the shooting, including a bodycam that showed a compliant Brooks explaining to the cops that he had one and a half drinks and that he could walk home since he was probably too intoxicated to drive.

After determining that his alcohol level was more than the legal limit, officers attempted to arrest Brooks, to which he resisted arrest. A struggle pursued and a Taser was pulled out to restrain Brooks.

Brooks, according to the video, grabbed one of the officers’ Taser and started to run. Surveillance footage shows his body fall after officer Rolfe fired his weapon.

Atlanta has been in an uproar since Brooks’ death. On Saturday evening, the Wendy’s restaurant where the shooting occurred was set on fire. As reported by theGrio.com, authorities are looking for the persons responsible for the arson. The Atlanta Police Department has released a photo of one of the suspects.

READ MORE: DA expects decision on charges against cop involved in Rayshard Brooks killing soon

The APD is working to close in on the details around both the death and the arson while adjusting to a change in leadership. In efforts to be a national example of a city committed to police reform, former police chief Erika Shields resigned. She is now replaced by Deputy Chief Rodney Bryant.

Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, according to CNN, does not believe that the police shooting was justified.

“While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a distinction between what you can do and what you should do,” she noted.

As of June 13, Rolfe has been relieved of his duties after seven years on the job. His partner, Devin Brosnan, who has served in the department for two years, has been placed on administrative duty.

Sources close to the case suggest that a number of charges could such as murder, felony murder, or involuntary manslaughter could be applicable. The city of Atlanta, now in the same space of Minneapolis maybe three weeks prior, waits with bated breath.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!