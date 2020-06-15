    BET Awards to air on network TV for the first time in history, nominations announced

    Hosted by comedian Amanda Seales, the annual awards show will simulcast on BET, BET HER & CBS June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

    Amanda Seales arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

    As the #BlackLivesMatter movement is continuing to make waves globally, many corporations are exploring new ways to stand in solidarity.

    On Monday, ViacomCBS announced that the 2020 BET Awards will be simulcast on CBS, marking the first time it will air on a national broadcast network in the show’s 20-year history.

    The historic virtual showing will air on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET following a pre-show hosted by Terrence J and Erica Ash on BET at 7 p.m. ET.

    Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the 2020 BET Awards will include performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John LegendJonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. 

    Recording artist Alicia Keys performs onstage during the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/BET/Getty Images for BET)

    BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

    According to a BET press release, the Nielsen Company names the “BET Awards” as one of the most-watched award shows on cable television and the #1 program in cable TV history among African-Americans.

    The press release also states that “in its twentieth year, the ‘BET AWARDS’ continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

    “BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The ‘BET Awards’ 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

    Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    As far as nominations go, Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).  

    Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each followed by Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby with four nominations each. 

    The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020 are:

    BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

    BEYONCÉ

    H.E.R.

    JHENE AIKO

    KEHLANI

    LIZZO

    SUMMER WALKER

     

    BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

    ANDERSON .PAAK

    CHRIS BROWN

    JACQUEES

    KHALID

    THE WEEKND

    USHER

     

    BEST GROUP

    CHLOE X HALLE

    CITY GIRLS

    EARTHGANG

    GRISELDA

    JACKBOYS

    MIGOS

     

    BEST COLLABORATION

    CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

    DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER

    FUTURE FT. DRAKE – LIFE IS GOOD        

    H.E.R. FT. YG – SLIDE

    MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

    WALE FT. JEREMIH – ON CHILL

     

    BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

    DABABY

    DRAKE

    FUTURE

    LIL BABY

    RODDY RICCH

    TRAVIS SCOTT

     

    BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

    CARDI B

    DOJA CAT

    LIZZO

    MEGAN THEE STALLION

    NICKI MINAJ

    SAWEETIE

     

    VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

    DABABY – BOP

    DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND – HIGHER

    DOJA CAT – SAY SO

    MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

    RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

     

    VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

    BENNY BOOM

    COLE BENNETT

    DAVE MEYERS

    DIRECTOR X

    EIF RIVERA

    TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

     

    BEST NEW ARTIST

    DANILEIGH

    LIL NAS X

    POP SMOKE

    RODDY RICCH

    SUMMER WALKER

    YBN CORDAE

     

    ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    CUZ I LOVE YOU -LIZZO

    FEVER – MEGAN THEE STALLION

    HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM – BEYONCÉ

    I USED TO KNOW HER – H.E.R.

    KIRK – DABABY

    PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL – RODDY RICCH

     

    BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

    FRED HAMMOND – ALRIGHT

    JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ – I MADE IT OUT

    KANYE WEST – FOLLOW GOD

    KIRK FRANKLIN – JUST FOR ME

    PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY – ALL IN HIS PLAN

    THE CLARK SISTERS – VICTORY

     

    BEST ACTRESS

    ANGELA BASSETT

    CYNTHIA ERIVO

    ISSA RAE

    REGINA KING

    TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

    ZENDAYA

     

    BEST ACTOR

    BILLY PORTER

    EDDIE MURPHY

    FOREST WHITAKER

    JAMIE FOXX

    MICHAEL B. JORDAN

    OMARI HARDWICK

     

    YOUNGSTARS AWARD

    ALEX HIBBERT

    ASANTE BLACKK

    JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON

    MARSAI MARTIN

    MILES BROWN

    STORM REID

     

    BEST MOVIE

    BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

    DOLEMITE IS MY NAME 

    HARRIET 

    HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

    JUST MERCY 

    QUEEN & SLIM 

     

    SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

    AJEÉ WILSON

    CLARESSA SHIELDS

    COCO GAUFF

    NAOMI OSAKA

    SERENA WILLIAMS

    SIMONE BILES

     

    SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

    GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

    KAWHI LEONARD

    LEBRON JAMES

    ODELL BECKHAM JR.

    PATRICK MAHOMES II

    STEPHEN CURRY

     

    BET HER AWARD

    ALICIA KEYS – UNDERDOG

    BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN – BROWN SKIN GIRL

    CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA – MELANIN     

    LAYTON GREENE – I CHOOSE   

    LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT – TEMPO         

    RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON – AFENI

     

    VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

    CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE – NO GUIDANCE

    DABABY – BOP

    FUTURE FT. DRAKE –  LIFE IS GOOD

    MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN – HOT GIRL SUMMER

    RODDY RICCH – THE BOX

    THE WEEKND                                                                                                             HEARTLESS

     

    BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

    BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

    INNOSS’B (DRC) 

    SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

    DAVE (U.K.)

    STORMZY (U.K.)

    NINHO (FRANCE)

    S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

     

    VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

    REMA (NIGERIA)

    SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

    CELESTE (U.K.)

    YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)

    HATIK (FRANCE)

    STACY (FRANCE)

     

    Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT on June 29, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29 at 9 p.m. BST, France on June 30 at 9:45 p.m. CEST and in South Korea on June 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

    BET.com/betawards is the official site for the “BET Awards” and will have all the latest news and updates about this year’s show.

