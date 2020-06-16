Hubbard, Gundy record message of unity after OAN T-shirt backlash

Oklahoma State University coach said he met with some players and has finally realized there is a need for change at the school

All-American running back, Chuba Hubbard wrote a message on Twitter stating that he would “not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” after the head coach of his team was photographed wearing a t-shirt supporting One America News.

The network is a right-wing news network that has frequently promoted conspiracy theories about the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: ‘Rich Dad’ author’s Black Lives Matter ‘losers’ comment is a betrayal

Coach Mike Gundy has frequently stated that he supports the news outlet. However, after Hubbard’s statement, Gundy and the star running back recorded a video where the two men shook hands.

“In light of today’s tweet with the t-shirt that I was wearing, I met with some players and realize it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society,” Gundy said in the video, “We had a great meeting. (I was) made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we’ve got good days ahead.”

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

In the video, Hubbard said that he had “gone about it the wrong way by tweeting” his disdain for the shirt. He said, “from now on we’re gonna focus on bringing change, and that’s the most important thing.” In posting the new video, Hubbard wrote, “Change is coming I promise you that.”

In support of his teammate, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga wrote, “By voicing our opinion we are happy to have come to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious CHANGE around Oklahoma State. My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities,” he wrote. “We’re all in this together.”

By voicing our opinion we are happy to have came to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious CHANGE around Oklahoma State. My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities. We’re all in this together✊🏾 — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

READ MORE: ‘All Black Lives Matter’ painted in Hollywood street in honor of Pride month

Oklahoma State University is located in Stillwater, OK the campus is 60 miles from Tulsa the site of a massive race riot in the 1920s where hundreds of Black Americans were injured, many were killed, and hundreds of homes and businesses were burned resulting in the destruction of an area known as Black Wall Street.

President Donald Trump is due to host his first rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on June 20.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!