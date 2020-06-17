NC Republican calls Black Lives Matter protesters ‘thugs’ and ‘vermin’

Republican Rep. Larry Pittman wrote the scathing message in response to the droves of protestors who have taken to the streets in his community.

During a moment in history when a need for political correctness seems to be at an all-time high, one North Carolina lawmaker has decided to throw caution to wind by publically slamming people the “gutless wonders in public office who are bowing down to Black Lives Matter.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, Republican Rep. Larry Pittman of Cabarrus County is sick of the nationwide protests, and believes the Black people and their allies who have been demonstrating for the past four weeks are “ignorant thugs,” “criminals,” “domestic terrorists” and “vermin.”

“This is war,” he wrote on Monday during a Facebook post that has since received backlash in his area. “Our people have a right to expect our leaders to be on our side, not surrender to the lawless, godless mob.”

Pittman also believes that anyone who resists the police should be shot.

The 65-year-old who will be running for his fifth term against Democrat Gail Young in November wrote the scathing message in response to the droves of protestors who have taken to the streets in his community following the police killing of George Floyd of Minneapolis.

“These vermin don’t care about George Floyd or any other individual, except maybe their financial sponsor, George Soros,” Pittman wrote. “They are bent on destroying our country and our way of life, and they will use any tragedy, any slogan, any excuse to convince clueless people that their radical injustice is justice.”

While he is currently refusing to take any interviews to clarify his stance, this isn’t his first time making headlines for controversial opinions. In 2017 he made waves after he compared Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler, opining, “Lincoln was the same sort if [sic] tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional,” he wrote.

He later attempted to elaborate on those statements by explaining, “While both Lincoln and Hitler were obviously bad guys, what Hitler did was worse and I apologize if people thought I was putting them in the same league.”

