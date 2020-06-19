Black gun owners organize pro-second amendment walk

The group wants to send a message to America that they aren’t going to allow people to come into their communities and brutalize them

Black gun owners are planning a peaceful demonstration of their second-amendment rights on Saturday, June 20 in Oklahoma City, OK.

The event takes place on the same day that President Donald Trump will be hosting a campaign rally 100 miles away in Tulsa.

200 to 300 licensed gun owners will walk from the Ralph Ellison Memorial Library to the Governor’s mansion beginning at 2 p.m. The group hopes their demonstration will bring attention to the fact that the gun rights of Black gun owners are often not respected.

Omar Chatman, one of the organizers of the event said, “As an African American, it’s important to send a message to the governor and president that we aren’t going to allow people to come into our communities and brutalize us.”

Chatman said. “That goes for corrupt police officers, white supremacists, and criminals. Criminals have no color. It doesn’t matter if you are a Black man, white man, Asian or Hispanic.”

Many members of the event are expected to openly carry their firearms.

Chatman told The Oklahoman that he plans to carry his AR-15, as he has done in the past. “I have encountered the police and observed them while holding my gun from a safe distance.”

Chatman said. “I’ve been displeased with every encounter. They treat Black men with guns with condescension and sarcasm. They should engage us as they would anyone else.”

Oklahoma has lax gun laws. Anyone in the state, 21 or older can carry a firearm in public without a permit. Active duty military personnel or veterans age 18 or older are allowed to carry a firearm in public without a permit.

The law excludes persons who have a history of mental illness or domestic violence.

Oklahoma City police captain, Larry Withrow said that the group is within their rights to peacefully assemble with their firearms. “Their rights to do that are perfectly legal,” Withrow said. “We would have people to respond in case something were to happen but would not try and stop it unless there was some illegal activity.”

