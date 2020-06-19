Melania Trump visits National Archives to see slavery docs

The first lady makes a public appearance this week to learn more about Black history

Ahead of nationwide Juneteenth celebrations, Melania Trump took a tour of National Archives to see the historic documents that ended slavery.

According to CNN, on Thursday afternoon, the first lady toured the United States National Archives, with specific intentions to view the Emancipation Proclamation and the Charters of Freedom, which include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

“During our country’s long march towards freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation and the Charters of Freedom continue to reaffirm our country’s democratic ideals and the values that have inspired me and all Americans to this day,” Trump said in a statement, providing little other detail.

“Today, @SecretaryCarson & I visited the @USNatArchives to view the Emancipation Proclamation & Charters of Freedom,” Trump wrote on Twitter along with exclusive photos from the private tour. “The significance behind these documents is an important reminder that our nation is built on the principles of freedom, liberty & equality for all. #Juneteenth”

It was a rare public appearance for Trump, who has been much less visible than her predecessor, former first lady Michelle Obama. It was revealed recently in a new book that Trump renegotiated her prenup with President Donald Trump before she moved into the White House.

Author Mary Jordan told CNN that for “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” she interviewed more than 100 people. The book reveals that Melania’s delay in moving into the White House in 2017 was because of their son, Barron, but not the way the public was first told.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” writes Jordan.

Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the book should be considered “fiction.”

