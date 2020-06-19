Susan Rice calls Trump’s White House ‘racist to its core’

The former Ambassador to the United Nations has criticized the Trump administration over its handling of race and the rising racial tension in the country.

When President Donald Trump speaks of “draining the swamp,” he may not be referring to the alleged white supremacists within his administration.

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice has dragged the Trump White House for filth over its handling of race and the rising racial tension in the country.

While speaking with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Thursday, Rice described the Trump administration as “racist to its core” when asked about the resignation of Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the first Black woman to serve as assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs.

Taylor, 30, submitted a five-paragraph resignation letter on June 18 to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying the president’s handling of racial injustice and the anti-racism protests “cut sharply against my core values and convictions,” according to The Washington Post.

“This was direct, it was personal, it names President Trump, it was specific,” Mitchell said about Taylor’s letter, Mediaite reports.

Rice then listed several instances highlighting the White House’s highly criticized response to racial issues “in recent days” and the last three and a half years.

UNHINGED: Susan Rice says Trump's supporters belong in "the trash heap of history"https://t.co/2xPWOdl4n3 pic.twitter.com/5QjLqsyvUC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2020

“You know, to serve an administration which has been racist to its core for the last three and a half years,” sad Rice, “from comparing the peaceful protesters at Charlottesville to white supremacists, calling white supremacists very fine people, all the way through to the recent weeks where the administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement,” she adds.

Rice also noted that Trump has “disparaged the peaceful protesters, and basically made plain they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America,” she said. It’s been an administration whose record on race is just disgraceful.”

When Mitchell asked about Joe Biden’s campaign, Rice made clear that the former vice president is not “somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

The @RNC will tell any lie to distort Trump's abysmal record on race and everything else. I did NOT condemn Trump supporters. I said "those who supported him in the Senate." CUE THE TAPE. https://t.co/JEvYDvFd47 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) June 19, 2020

Following the MSNBC interview, Rice has been catching heat over that last comment. Several conservatives and media outlets, including RNC Research, accused her of saying “Trump supporters” belong in the trash of history.

Rice fired back on Twitter, saying she “did NOT condemn Trump supporters.”

“The @RNC will tell any lie to distort Trump’s abysmal record on race and everything else. I did NOT condemn Trump supporters. I said “those who supported him in the Senate.” CUE THE TAPE,” she tweeted.

